A study of dating

An interactive Q&A session will teach students more about dating during Dateology on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at The Crossroads.
The event was originally called “Save the Date,” according to Bridgette Hribar, a senior studying communication and member of the Manwaring Student Center Programming Board.
As a member of the board, Hribar helped to change the name of the event, noticing the first event didn’t have the intended effect.
“It didn’t give off the correct vibe that we wanted,” Hribar said. “People thought it was a little mushy — like a little too romantic. So, we decided to change it to “Dateology” because it seemed to be appealing to students.”
The event will feature Layne Kinghorn, student living director and dean of students, along with his wife, Lannon Kinghorn.
“We wanted to create an event that would help students feel comfortable at dating, be excited about dating, and have it in a very casual but fun setting,” Hribar said. “That’s kind of the purpose behind Dateology is to help these students have a better experience up here and learn and practice better dating habits.”
Hribar will be the emcee for the event and will help direct the questions from students to the Kinghorns. The event will also allow students to interact with each other.
“More than an interview, it’s going to be more interactive with the crowd,” Hribar said. “We didn’t want it to be like a regular forum where students go sit and listen. We wanted to give them opportunities to get to know the people sitting next to them or share their personal insights about dating.”
Hribar believes the event is for students already involved in healthy relationships and students who might be struggling with relationships alike.
“I think it can apply to so many students they just have to know about it,” she said.
Tickets will cost $3 individually or $5 per couple and can be purchased in advance on the ticket office website. Refreshments will also be provided.