A talented beginning to the semester

On Jan. 13 and 14 in the Hyrum Manwaring Center, the Student Support Department held auditions for Acoustic Café, an event in which students exhibit their musical skills with acoustic instruments.

Many students auditioned for a chance to play live music at the event.

“I really like singing, and it’s fun to perform original pieces, ” said Julianna Cockrell, a junior studying communication.

Not only are students able to play music that inspires them, they also have the opportunity to share original music.

Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, Acoustic Café allows students all over campus to come together and do things they are passionate about.

“We’re really looking for different groups and backgrounds of people to come together,” said Sarah Owsley, a senior studying recreational management and one of the head organizers of the Acoustic Café. “We’re looking for students who want to sing and showcase talents.”

This event has been beneficial for many students over the years.

Acoustic Café’s first performance of the semester will be Saturday, Feb. 6 at The Crossroads stage in the Manwaring Center beginning at 7 p.m.