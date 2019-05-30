A taste of the Congo

Sharing is caring!











From the city of Lubumbashi comes a dish of Congolese cabbage mixed with beef. It is a family recipe from Jonathan Tshibanda, a freshman studying civil engineering.

Tshibanda is an international student from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he lived before coming to Rexburg. In Congo, he spent his free time playing soccer with friends from dusk till dawn.

“You’d just play,” Tshibanda said. “Five hours, six hours, you’d just play. We never stopped. If you feel hungry, you stopped. You’d go home and eat. Then you’d go back again to the field.”

When he was not on the soccer field, Tshibanda was home — laughing and playing dice games with his family. For Tshibanda, life in Congo was similar to life in the United States in many ways. But there were a just a few things missing.

In Rexburg, Tshibanda had a hard time finding the right products to make the dishes he ate back home. However, he discovered burritos, which became his favorite food here.

For Tshibanda, Congolese cabbage mixed with beef means home. Tshibanda said that even while traveling, he has not seen this dish. It is a family recipe, passed down to his mother, who would prepare it for their family.

Congolese cabbage mixed with beef recipe

Ingredients:

One head of cabbage

rib-eye steak with the bone

one white onion

three tomatoes

1 tablespoon peanut oil

salt to taste

2 spoonfuls tomato paste

spices to season the meat (it is up to the chef)

Directions:

Dice the cabbage into small pieces, then place it into a pot of boiling water and cook for five minutes. Strain cabbage and set aside. Cut the meat in bite-sized pieces and place it in the boiling water with spices and salt to enhance the flavor of the meat. Boil the meat until it is thoroughly cooked, then place meat aside and keep the water. Cut the tomatoes and the onion in small pieces and keep them separate. Put peanut oil in a frying pan and let the oil heat up. Fry the onions (while making sure not to burn them), then add spices. After onions are fried, add diced tomatoes to the pan and stir. Cover the pan with a lid and wait for the tomatoes to get tender, then with a wooden spoon crush them into a paste. Add two spoonfuls of the tomato paste and 1/4-1/2 cups of water in the frying pan. Let it boil for one minute, but stir occasionally. Combine the cabbage, beef, tomato paste and onions. Add water from the pot used to boil the meat. Place frying pan in the oven and bake at 100 degrees until it boils. Stir and add salt for flavor before serving.