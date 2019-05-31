A taste of Guatemala

Sharing is caring!











From Guatemala City, Guatemala, comes tostadas — a common and inexpensive dish for festive occasions.

Katherine Marroquin Farfan, a freshman studying FCS apparel entrepreneurship, is an international student from the Republic of Guatemala. Marroquin Farfan eats tostadas constantly. From social gatherings to late night snacks, she says tostadas are a great way to connect with others.

Marroquin Farfan also embraces her heritage through the apparel she designs as she incorporates traditional fabrics from home. She has always had a love for clothing and apparel.

Back home, Marroquin Farfan would go shopping or to the movies with friends. She said although they were constantly on guard for robberies, which were a common occurrence in her city, they still traveled and had fun. From the beach visits to volcano hikes, this threat didn’t stop them. Her favorite trail to hike was to the Volcan de Fuego.

One of Marroquin Farfan’s favorite places is Ciudad — an abandoned city from the 1700s. It was the first capital city established in Guatemala. The city is perfectly preserved and today is used primarily for celebrations.

Tostadas, which Marroquin Farfan describes as flat, crunchy tacos, are also used for gatherings and celebrations.

Tostada Recipe

Ingredients:

Two avocados

One onion

One tablespoon lime or lemon juice

salt

pepper

water

can of refried beans

finely shredded Queso cheese

cilantro

tostada shells

Directions:

Cut the avocados in halves and scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Dice a quarter of an onion and add to bowl. Add a tablespoon of lemon juice or lime juice and a tablespoon of water. Blend the mixture until avocado is smashed to make guacamole. Mince a hand full of cilantro and incorporate into guacamole. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spread a spoonful of refried beans onto tostada shell. Add guacamole on top and spread. Sprinkle cheese on top. Add choice of meat and salsa for extra toppings.