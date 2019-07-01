A taste of Spain

Lesly Calles, a sophomore studying Spanish education, is from Spain. Pique Macho is a dish served at Spaniard celebrations.

Calles said cuisine differences from Spain and the U.S. were challenging at first.

“The food was a big deal for me,” Calles said. “I didn’t expect it to be that hard, but I got here and everything I liked back home just tasted so different here. I just had to learn to find food that I liked to eat.”

Some of the foods that tasted different were tomatoes, fish and fruit.

“Grocery stores in Spain are a lot smaller and have limited options,” Calles said.

Many Spaniards shop in open markets instead of grocery stores, as a result, Calles feels lost and overwhelmed due to the size of grocery stores and the variety of options in the United States.

From the markets to Calles’ home, Pique Macho is a simple dish Calles’ mother made for the family. The dish includes seasoned fries topped with sautéed onions, peppers, beef, sausage and hard-boiled eggs. They eat the dish for New Years, birthdays and other festive occasions.

Pique Macho’s Recipe

Ingredients:

2 russet potatoes

1/2 pound of beef loin

1 sausage

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil (have extra for frying)

1 red onion

2 bell peppers

Ground black pepper

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 tablespoon of salt

Directions: