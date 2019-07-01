A taste of Spain

Lesly Calles, a sophomore studying Spanish education, is from Spain. Pique Macho is a dish served at Spaniard celebrations.
Calles said cuisine differences from Spain and the U.S. were challenging at first.
“The food was a big deal for me,” Calles said. “I didn’t expect it to be that hard, but I got here and everything I liked back home just tasted so different here. I just had to learn to find food that I liked to eat.”
Some of the foods that tasted different were tomatoes, fish and fruit.
“Grocery stores in Spain are a lot smaller and have limited options,” Calles said.
Many Spaniards shop in open markets instead of grocery stores, as a result, Calles feels lost and overwhelmed due to the size of grocery stores and the variety of options in the United States.
From the markets to Calles’ home, Pique Macho is a simple dish Calles’ mother made for the family. The dish includes seasoned fries topped with sautéed onions, peppers, beef, sausage and hard-boiled eggs. They eat the dish for New Years, birthdays and other festive occasions.
Pique Macho’s Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 russet potatoes
- 1/2 pound of beef loin
- 1 sausage
- 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil (have extra for frying)
- 1 red onion
- 2 bell peppers
- Ground black pepper
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon of paprika
- 1 tablespoon of salt
Directions:
- Wash and scrub potatoes.
- Dice the potatoes into long strips.
- In a frying pan, warm the vegetable oil on medium heat.
- Cook the potato strips for about 25 minutes (poke with a fork until fries are soft in the center and crispy on the outside).
- Place fries on a plate and season with salt, pepper and paprika to taste (other seasonings can be used).
- Dice red onion into small ringlets.
- Dice bell peppers into strips.
- Sauté red onion and bell peppers until caramelized.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Chop the beef loin into small chunks.
- In a pan, add preferred spices to the beef loin and cook it thoroughly on medium heat.
- Chop sausage into small slices.
- Cook the sausage in a pan on medium heat until thoroughly cooked.
- Hard boil the eggs.
- Cut the eggs into thin slices and add salt and pepper to taste.
- On a plate, place the fries first, then top with sautéed onions and peppers, beef loin, sausage and hard-boiled eggs.