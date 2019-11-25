WATCH: A tree-mendous Campus Christmas

Greeted by carols in The Crossroads performed by three of BYU-Idaho’s acapella groups, students and the community gathered in the Hyrum Manwaring Center for “A Campus Christmas.”

“I think it’s best said in the words of Buddy the Elf that ‘the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,'” said Holly Denton, a junior studying Spanish education and a member of the Muse acapella group. “It’s such a great way to invite the Christmas spirit and constantly think about the Savior.”

Another part of the event included a craft area. People could choose to do one of three crafts, which doubled as service projects. The crafts donated fleece blankets to an animal shelter, ornaments to an elderly home, and letters to those in the military.

“This event is an effort to give college students, who aren’t quite home for Christmas yet, a chance to just get them in the spirit and to help them to not be too stressed about finals coming up,” said Taylor Pulsipher, a senior studying music education, while working on one of the crafts.

Every floor of the MC had multiple activities. People could be seen decorating Christmas cookies, partaking in hot chocolate and cider out on the Taylor quad, buying gifts from the student store or getting pictures taken with Santa.

“I think it’s really cool to see a lot of departments come together on campus to celebrate Christmas,” said Rebecca Wright, a senior studying recreational management and director of campus life events. “Sometimes we get so caught up in trying to finish up the semester that we kind of miss that opportunity to celebrate.”

“A Campus Christmas” not only invited BYU-I students but the community too.

“I think it’s really cool to all be out in the quad together and watch the lights come on and sing hymns and to celebrate the Church’s Light the World theme, and to have this free event on campus to just come together,” Wright said.