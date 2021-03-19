‘A Walk in the GARTen’ blends horticulture, art and culinary for a night

On March 19 and 20 from 7- 9 p.m., students studying horticulture, art and culinary arts will come together to put on an art stroll in the Ezra Taft Benson Building greenhouse. The event called “A Walk in the GARTen” will be open for students and the community to enjoy. The name of this display is meant to emphasize how the walk will be through an art garden or gARTen.

Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for the community and can be purchased ahead of time through the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office. There will be a few spots available for those who walk in, but purchasing your tickets ahead of time is recommended. Handicap accessibility is limited and strollers are not permitted.

Students from the Wedding and Event Planning course have organized this art walk, which includes over 40 pieces of fine art and over 65 floral designs throughout the space.

The art pieces include watercolor, oil paintings, digital media, printmaking, sculpture and pottery from students, faculty and guest contributors — former professor Benjamin Romney and his mother. The floral students will re-interpret the art pieces in various floral arrangements.

Katie Robison, an applied plant science faculty member, is one of the eight people who have been planning the event since the beginning of the semester. The event team had to make a few changes in how the walk will proceed to maintain social distancing. Instead of a normal open gallery-style event where guests mingle in a large room, there will be a path to follow through the greenhouse.

“The idea is that it is an art stroll,” Robison said. “We have it set to go in a directional flow to go one way so we can control numbers in the space. When you enter the greenhouse main entrance, there will be a large installation display of flowers … (then) there will be student’s artwork along with our interpretive design.”

Part of the gallery will extend outside the greenhouse for guests to enjoy while they wait to view the main attractions.

“As you’re waiting in the hallway, there will be hanging floral design art that is based on cultural influences around the world,” Robison said.

These hanging designs will be provided by the students in the Cultural Design Influence course.

At the end of the walk, the culinary students will provide a box of food that you can take with you as a favor.

According to the event page, “It’s the perfect date night or friend activity to get you out of the house to enjoy a natural experience during the cold winter months. Shake the COVID blues and reinvigorate your spirit with a night out!”

For more information about the event, visit the event page.