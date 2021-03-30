A Walk in the gARTen was a breath of fresh air

The smell of flowers filled the hallway leading up to the Ezra Taft Benson greenhouse on Friday and Saturday night as the horticulture, art and culinary departments presented “A Walk in the gARTen” for students and community members.

The event, which took place from 7-9 p.m. both nights, proved to be a huge success. With lines out the door, the students of the Wedding and Event Planning course were pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

“I think that it went much better than we anticipated,” said Cassidy Atkin, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies and one of the organizers of the event. “We were able to have a lot of community members, faculty and students come through. When we initially started planning the event, we had no idea what the turnout was going to be with COVID, so it did much better than I think any of us imagined.”

Leading up to the greenhouse, hanging floral designs from different cultures of the world adorned the hallway walls and created pieces of interest for those waiting in line.

Music played throughout the greenhouse and jungle room as guests strolled through different areas of the space to view the beautiful pieces of art and their floral interpretations.

Among the works, four seniors showcased their designs in large installments throughout the walk. Madelyn Kibbe, a senior studying horticulture, presented her floral installments in the jungle room.

Kibbe wanted to do something unique to transform a place that is usually dry and cold. Her cascading flower installments, which took 20 hours to complete, used unique flowers including proteas, anthurium, calla lilies, ranunculus, parrot tulips, anemones, snowberry, amaranths, pepper berry and stock.

Atkin also included an installment featuring flowers such as tulips, roses, hydrangeas, stock, sweet pea, larkspur, amaranthus, snapdragon, baby’s breath, acacia, carnations, solidago yarrow and greenery arranged into a tree. The branches of the tree were harvested from the orchards on campus and screwed into the tree structure. Atkin’s installation took 80 hours to complete.

After finishing the walk, the culinary department provided a parting favor box, topped with an edible peony lollipop and bright ribbon, sending their guests off with a smile.

“The whole event was really well done,” said McCall Peterson, a junior studying art who attended the event with her roommates. “They followed COVID-19 protocols perfectly and it was over too soon. I hope they do it again.”

Because Atkin and Kibbe are seniors they won’t be in next year’s show, but they hope to return to see what the floral department does going forward.

“I believe that it allowed the floral department to be on display a little bit more and for it to look more like an art versus something that you only think of when you’re getting married,” Atkin said.

Because of the success of the event, the horticulture department is already talking about the possibility of future events. Next time, they hope to include more departments like landscape design.