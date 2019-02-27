A wee bit of Irish folk coming to Rexburg

Sharing is caring!











Goitse, a world-renowned Irish folk quintet, performs in the Hart Auditorium on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information below.

Goitse

Goitse (pronounced “Go-cha”) is unlike most bands. Their tagline, “Contagiously Energetic Irish Music,” offers a glance into their mission of preserving and delivering Irish folk to a new generation of listeners.

“Though often viewed through green-tinted glasses … there is something intrinsically captivating about Irish music,” said Geoff Wallis, a journalist for Songlines.

There’s a demanding level of skill involved in traditional Irish folk music. Collectively, Goitse plays a myriad of instruments commonly used, including the fiddle, bodhran, banjo, guitar, accordion, piano, mandolin and more.

Here is a description from Goitse’s About Us page:

“Goitse has released four critically acclaimed recordings and maintains a year round touring schedule that includes performances throughout Ireland and the UK, Germany, France and the United States. Their distinctive sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad, which make each performance unique. Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane, who is fast making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation. The gripping rhythm section sets a powerful drive for the music while the sweet, charismatic voice of Áine McGeeney draws audiences into a song the way few performers can.”

A Wee Bit of Irish Folk

Here’s a little taste of how they sound live:

Here’s their most recent music video:

For more, visit their Youtube channel or listen to their music on Apple Music, Spotify or Soundcloud.

“Come Here”

The name Goitse is a Donegal Irish slang word that means “come here.” Come here – to BYU-Idaho’s Center Stage event. Come hear traditional Irish music from Goitse.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 14. Floor and red seats: $6 for BYU-I students, $12 for the general public. Bleachers: $5 for BYU-I students, $10 for the general public. No children under four. Classroom dress.