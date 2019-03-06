A weekend of political discussion in a cabin

How does spending a weekend in a cabin in the woods talking about politics sound? To members of the Political Affairs Society, it sounds like fun. March 8 to 9, members of the Political Affairs Society will attend a retreat at Sky Mountain Lodge.

The retreat promises to be both an informative and all around fun weekend. From a series of mini-lectures from Political Science Department faculty and advice for grad school to time spent fostering friendships and enjoying nature, the retreat will be an opportunity to explore future career paths, build connections and participate in discussions among nature.

Whether attendees are majoring in political science, public policy and administration, or are just interested in the world of politics, the retreat provides an opportunity to gather together with students of similar interests.

“The retreat — while not exclusive to political science majors — is an excellent way to get to know others in the major,” said Elli Child, a sophomore studying political science. “It’s a mix of academic and social fun. In past years, we have hosted grad panels, and this year we will be featuring mini-lectures. The professors that are attending will be presenting briefly on areas that they are passionate about. The retreat lets us get away from the stress of campus and class, but allows us to still express our interests in a fun way.”

The retreat has become a tradition and is an event that members of the society look forward to participating in every year. Members who will attend for their first time expressed excitement for the upcoming weekend.

“I am incredibly excited to go on the PAS retreat!” said Max Erickson, a sophomore studying economics. “I can’t wait to be able to destress and bond with all the other members.”

For Alec Bullough, a junior studying political science, hearing about the retreat from previous attendees sparked his excitement.

“I’ve heard a lot of very good things about it in the past from others who have gone,” Bullough said. “This would be my first time, but given how consistently and constantly I hear previous attendees praise it and say how wonderful it is and say how excited they are for it every single year, I have high expectations going into it.”

Sky Mountain Lodge, where the retreat will be taking place, is a school-owned lodge that can house up to 40 people overnight. It features a large kitchen, loft and other accommodations. The lodge is located 3.5 miles outside of Victor, Idaho, surrounded by a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. The lodge is also surrounded by a barn, homestead cabin and bunkhouses for larger groups.

For those who might be interested in becoming a part of the Political Affairs Society (and perhaps attending a future retreat), meetings are roughly every other week at 7 p.m. in the Thomas E. Ricks Building in room 247. Students of all majors are invited to join.