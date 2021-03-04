A workout performed 3 feet in the air

Every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month, students have the opportunity to work out by balancing on slacklines in the gym at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Slacklining is free and available to everyone who wishes to take on the challenge of making it from one end of the line to the other, one step at a time, without falling.

“Slacklining is a little bit like tightrope walking, except it is done on a piece of nylon webbing,” said Morris Christensen, student activities advisor. “Slacklines are 1-2 inches wide.”

Kylie Belnap, Outdoor Activities leader, gave three tips for balancing. She explained that beginners should focus on the post at the other end instead of the wobbling line, wear socks or have bare feet so they can feel the webbing, and bend their knees to keep their center of gravity.

“Every person that I see gets super determined to conquer it,“ Belnap said. “I really like seeing everybody be willing to work so hard at it.”

Not only can slacklining be an exciting challenge, but exercising on a slackline provides many physical benefits.

According to Hop on Slacklines, benefits include better balance, posture correction, enhanced focus, concentration and memory, increased lower body and core strength. It can even be used to help people heal from physical injuries.

Christensen has also seen other benefits from his time coordinating the slackline at BYU-I.

“It’s a good way to kill time and find something to do, “Christensen said. “It’s a challenge and something different to try. It’s fun to hop on and see how you do.”

Many people go slacklining from high places, but the slacklines at the I-Center are only three feet off the ground.

“Some people will do it from cliff to cliff,” Christensen said. “There’s a lot of different ways to do it.”

For anyone who may be worried about balancing on thin webbing, the chances for injury are minimal. Christensen stated there have been no recorded injuries from slacklining at BYU-I.

Slacklining runs from 6-8 p.m. in Court 3 at the I-Center.