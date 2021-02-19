A year since COVID-19: Where we were and where we are now

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020. BYU-Idaho’s campus shut down soon after, resulting in the displacement of over 24,004 campus-based students.

“I was sent home because of the coronavirus, unsure of what would happen in the future,” said Jocylen Joyner, a sophomore studying exercise physiology.

Now that it has been a year since COVID-19, students are returning to campus and realizing college is much different than they remembered. With Zoom classes, social distancing and masks, things have changed.

Saddened by the changes, Joyner tries to remember they are for the best.

“I have been spending a lot less time on campus; the atmosphere is completely different,” Joyner said.

This is the case for many of the students that have returned since the partial reopening of campus.

Dilan Birch, a senior studying electrical engineering, is another example of this.

“I was disappointed because there were a lot of classes that I needed to take that were cut short,” Birch said. “It’s kind of put me behind … Basically everything has changed.”

Birch’s sister came to campus for the first time last semester and has never experienced college life without COVID-19 precautions.

“Country dancing, skating, studying on campus, these were all fun things to do and she can’t,” Bird said.

Though the pandemic has undoubtedly been a source of unprecedented challenges and global despair, students on campus have searched for the silver lining behind it all.

“Online school looked terrifying, but it allowed me to set my own schedule,” said Garrett Halstead, a junior majoring in general studies. “I became a more self-reliant student and person in general. It has allowed me to have boundaries and be more disciplined.”

This newfound availability of time seems to be a blessing in disguise for students used to a busier schedule.

With this extra time, students found ways to continue personal development.

Halstead shares that although the semester has been different, it hasn’t all been negative.

“I truly found myself this semester … amongst the many trials that we’ve faced,” Halstead said.

Students have also found new hobbies and unique ways to pass the time. Popular ones have been bread making, reading and art.

“During the pandemic, I took up drawing,” said Jonah Hudman, a freshman studying physics.

Though many used their time wisely, students are ready for life as they once knew it.

“I hope this ends soon,” Bird said.