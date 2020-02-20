Abandoning ship

Six canoes entered the pool, but only one left a winner. On Feb. 15, hosted by Student Activities, the John W. Hart Building swimming pool was opened for those that signed up to play a game of battleship, very different from the board game.

“You have up to four people in a boat and you’re trying to be able to swamp the other canoes using a bucket, so it’s the last boat standing,” said Ryan Hansen, student activities advisor in charge of this event.

Since its beginning, during Spirit Week in 2003, the Battleship Tournament has grown popular throughout the nation as other schools began participating in competitions Hansen said.

“People are doing this as an intramural sport at Stanford, Ohio State, Michigan, you name it,” Hansen said. “These big schools are doing it now because we did it.”

Students came with their swimsuits and equipment, ready for the chance to flip every man overboard.

“I brought ginormous buckets and then we have a shield,” said Sydney McCleve, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies, before the tournament. “I still don’t know how we’re gonna play, but we’re very motivated and I’m very competitive.”

After three rounds, with Pirates of the Carribean, Jaws and Titanic theme songs playing in the background, the team called ‘New Titanic‘ won the trophy and earned the title of the ultimate sinker.

“We had some secret alliances, which helped us win,” said Bridger Allan, a freshman studying business finance. “We walked around, told people we were gonna be friends with them until the very end, and then we crushed them.”

With most of the water outside of the pool, three rounds of sinking ended with one team above water.

“We didn’t betray any of them; we were loyal,” said Morgan Elton, a junior studying business management.