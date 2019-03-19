Academic honesty: Is it worth the risk?

Sometimes the hardest test is not in psychology or biology, but rather it is a test of our character.

On March 12, CEOs, actors and coaches affiliated with elite universities were charged for accepting bribes from parents for student admission, according to an article written by Democracy Now. Some parents were also charged for bribery.

“Based on the charges unsealed today, all of them knowingly conspired with Singer and others to help their children either cheat on the SAT or ACT and/or buy their children’s admission to elite schools through fraud,” said Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney prosecuting the 50 people associated with the bribing.

William “Rick” Singer confessed to money laundering, racketeering, obstruction of justice and tax evasion, all associated with the scandal. Singer also helped students photoshop their faces on athletes in order to aid them in getting accepted by certain universities, such as Yale, UCLA, Stanford, Georgetown and Wake Forest.

We as the Scroll editorial board believe that there should be equal opportunity for all students to present their academics to any university. We believe students should be judged by their ability to accomplish academics in an honest way. The dishonesty and lack of integrity used by students, parents and faculty members to ensure admittance into a university is wrong, and we believe academic honesty should be upheld in everything we do.

Furthermore, there is a difference between donating to a university and bribing one. The difference between cheating on an exam and paying someone to ignore a bad score on a university application is hard to spot. Both are fraudulent.

Yes, parents who want the best for their children deserve opportunities to help where they can, but dishonesty is not the way. No amount of lying or cheating can change someone’s qualifications.

The world teaches us to do anything and everything we can to be successful, but let us prove to the world that real success is accomplished by hard work and academic honesty, not by cheating or a $6.5 million bribe.

This college scandal serves as a reminder to the policy we, as students of BYU-Idaho, have already agreed to.

The BYU-Idaho Honor Code states, “We agree to be completely honest in all our dealings, including class assignments and tests. This means we don’t plagiarize material, fabricate or falsify information or cheat.”

Despite any extenuating circumstances a student might be in, there is no excuse to lie, cheat or be dishonest in any way in order to achieve higher scores on a test or a higher GPA. We believe support should be given to students who struggle to push forward with academics, but that support should not be dishonest.

When you are academically dishonest, not only are you lying to the university, but you are lying to yourself. Is it worth the risk?

Integrity is essential to who we are as representatives of Jesus Christ and as students of BYU-I. Let us keep the reputation of an honest school by remaining honest in our dealings with fellow men.

As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we have been taught this truth in a gospel setting, but it also rings true with academic integrity. We believe in working hard for an education, because the principle of hard work provides strength to endure and overcome difficulties.

It is likely that most students at any given university have either witnessed or participated in some form of academic dishonesty. Whether it is lying about how many chapters you read in a book or plagiarizing a paper, it is dishonest.

The students who cheated for a spot in the university of their choice did not learn anything. They would not have gone on to become great athletes or scholars. Why? They did not put in the hard work and effort required to be truly accomplished.

Theodore Roosevelt said it well: “Nothing worth having comes easy.”

Academic honesty starts by being completely honest in the smallest things. When placed with a choice between being honesty or getting a better grade on an assignment, do not compromise what is most important. Despite the hardships of a bruised ego and a lower grade, honesty will always be the best policy.

We are taught that being honest will help us strengthen our weaknesses. If we remain honest in the little things, the temptation for larger academically dishonest acts will decrease.

Help others by setting an example of academic honesty and encouraging everyone to follow. If anyone encourages another to be dishonest in anyway, we should stand up and be the bigger person. This might mean getting less than a 100 percent on an assignment, but you can walk away with integrity intact knowing the grade was earned.

“Perhaps the surest test of an individual’s integrity is his refusal to do or say anything that would damage his self-respect,” said President Thomas S. Monson.