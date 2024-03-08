As of Fall 2023, BYU-Idaho’s accounting program is officially STEM–designated.

For a major to become certified as a STEM-designated degree, the university must show that it incorporates aspects like technology and math into its curriculum.

This designation helps BYU-I students stand out to potential employers.

The designation also tells employers about the technological training BYU-I students have.

“They’re gonna be asked to do certain tasks, and they’re gonna get it done in 25% of the time that they’d be expected to get it done,” said Kevin Kimball, the chairman of the accounting department.

Kimball observed the shift towards more degrees becoming STEM-designated and the need for computer-literate accountants several years ago and began looking into how BYU-I’s accounting program could become certified.

BYU’s program received certification a year earlier.

Kimball spoke with one of BYU’s directors to get direction on obtaining the certification.

“We think our program does have a fair amount of math in it, and technology in it,” Kimball said.

Kimball originally switched over from majoring in computer science, which he felt always helped him in the industry, and recommends pairing a data science cluster with an accounting degree.

Students with an F-1, or academic, visa are allowed to remain in the U.S. for one year after graduation for OPT, optional practical training.

STEM-designated degrees can extend optional practical training time for up to three years, giving students more time to develop language and career skills making students a more attractive hire.

“It’s really nice to know that instead of, you know, (a) couple of months to work out your legal status, you have a couple of years,” said Juan Perez, an accounting major who graduated Fall 2023.

Perez currently works at a certified public accountant firm in Reno, Nevada.

“If you’re just hired (and) you start pushing, ‘Hey, I need a visa. I need a visa, need a visa.’ You kind of become the annoying one in the office. So if you have more time to work that out it, it becomes nicer.” Perez said.

Perez explained how the extra time provided through the STEM certification is especially important for accounting graduates.

Accountants are busiest during tax season, from March to May, which coincides with the required time to apply for a work visa.

The extended OPT eliminates the two-month time period where individuals are unable to work due to the one-year OPT expiring in October and the work visa not becoming effective until January.

Perez is married with four children.

Making a living would have been much more difficult without the two additional years of OPT provided through the STEM certification.

“So it’s a blessing,” Perez said.