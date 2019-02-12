Acoustic Café entertained many with music, laughs and flying corn dogs

The seats of the Hyrum Manwaring Center filled quickly leading up to Acoustic Café at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Some students held guitars on their laps and strummed quietly, fingers sliding on the strings one last time before they would go on stage.
Erin Roach, a sophomore studying communication, performed a song she wrote in the Missionary Training Center before she went on her mission to Germany.
“I love sharing my testimony through music; it always brings the Spirit,” Roach said.
Musicians played music ranging from originals to covers of popular songs and a song about corn dogs, which ended with the performer throwing corn dogs through the air into the crowd.