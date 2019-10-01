Acoustic Cafe auditions are here again.

Acoustic Cafe returns to BYU–Idaho. Auditions for Acoustic Cafe will be held Oct. 1 at 5-9 p.m and Oct. 2 at 7-10 p.m in the Hyrum Manwaring Center Little Theater, room 372A.

Once or twice, a semester, fellow BYU-Idaho students perform acoustic music in the outdoor amphitheater next to the David O. Mckay Library. Spectators are invited to watch the upcoming performances.

Those interested in auditions can prepare a BYU-I approved piece for their audition.

Information, including performance rules, can be found on the BYU-I website.