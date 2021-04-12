Activities to do during spring semester

College is a place where you learn and get an education, but it is also important to have fun and make memories. Here are a few activities that will help you do just that.

David Hall, a junior studying business, described some of his favorite things to do during the spring semester.

“One of my favorite things about spring semester is that there are always people at Porter Park,” Hall said. “You could go at any time of day and there will always be people playing volleyball, Spikeball, throwing a frisbee or just hanging out. If I’m ever bored during spring semester, I always hit up Porter Park because something is consistently happening there.”

Another place Hall mentioned was Yellowstone National Park which is about an hour and a half north of Rexburg. Yellowstone features all sorts of spectacular wonders like the Old Faithful geyser, hot spring pools and wildlife.

“I love going to Yellowstone,” Hall said. “It is a bit of a drive, but it’s super fun to go and make a day out of it with your friends. You can just drive through the park, stopping every once and awhile, or you could plan a hike to do with a group.”

Hall also suggested Rigby Lake which is just south of Rexburg. It is a manmade lake that doubles as a campground.

“It’s way cool to go to Rigby Lake too,” Hall said. “It’s only about 20 minutes away, and it’s nice to hang out with your friends in the sun and bring some food. The water is pretty cold, but it feels great after playing in the sun all day, and you get a sick tan.”