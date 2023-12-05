Saturday’s performance of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas with Adassa,” became BYU-Idaho’s 37th ticketed show since fall 2019 to sell 1,000 or more tickets, according to ticket sales data from BYU-I Event Services.

A few of those events brought in thousands more attendees. Here are the top ten events since BYU-I switched to the current ticket system, ranked from highest to lowest.

1: A BYU-Idaho Christmas with Gentri

GENTRI’s performance in 2022’s “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” concert leads all other shows with 11,623 tickets sold. Several of this trio’s albums have topped various Billboard charts.

Not even a last-minute cancellation by Tony Award-winning actress Kristen Chenoweth could stop this event from setting a new school record for ticket sales.

They return to Idaho to perform in Boise on December 5.

2: Devotional with President and Sister Oaks

The second most popular event goes to an unexpected guest: President Dallin H. Oaks and Sister Kristen Oaks. They gave a devotional address on Nov. 16, 2021, and the ticket office expected such a high turnout that they pre-emptively required attendees to register online to guarantee seats.

The preparation paid off, as 10,976 people showed up to hear their message about building faith in Jesus Christ.

3: Inauguration of President Alvin F. Meredith

President Alvin F. Meredith became the 18th President of BYU-I on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The ceremony brought church leaders, past presidents and school administration together to celebrate the work of former President Henry J. Eyring and welcome President Meredith to campus.

Devotional ushers counted approximately 9,284 people in attendance for the inauguration.

“It’s just very humbling,” said Sister Meredith in an interview with Scroll. “We know that this stewardship is a very sacred responsibility.”

4: BYU-Idaho Christmas with Frederica von Stade

Frederica von Stade has earned a Grammy award and 11 additional nominations across her career as an opera singer. She performed for an audience of 7,902 as the featured performer of 2021’s BYU-I Christmas concert.

A documentary of her life, “Flicka,” will be released in 2024.

5: Brett Young

Brett Young, Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer stopped by Rexburg in October, performing in the BYU-Idaho Center to an audience of 6,493. Their concert is the best-selling non-Christmas music event since at least 2019.

“I think I can speak for the rest of my band,” Young said as the concert closed. “Y’all have been our favorite crowd.”

6: A BYU-I Christmas with Adassa

Adassa broke onto the music scene with 2021’s hit movie “Encanto,” voicing Dolores Madrigal, the main character’s cousin. She performed pieces from that movie, as well as pieces that honored her Latin roots.

“I’m so amazed with the talent here at BYU-Idaho,” Adassa commented during the concert. “It’s been incredible to be here.”

The ticket office estimated about 5,500 people attended the concert, although they couldn’t confirm the exact ticket count with Scroll before release.

7: Ryan Hamilton

Ryan Hamilton, a native of Ashton, Idaho, returned to his home state to crack jokes and share his stories. Hamilton grounds his comedy on his real-life experiences, including the time he got hit by a bus in Los Angeles. His stand-up routine garnered a crowd of 4,754 people in the BYU-Idaho Center.

8: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

One week after Ryan Hamilton, another show started to sell out on campus. The musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” sold out nearly every night of its three-week run in March 2023, selling a total of 3,586 tickets.

The musical pulls songs from the 1996 movie adaptation by Walt Disney Studios, as well as additional material from Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel. The Disney musical became a hit for students, and ushers recall students lining up for stand-by tickets over an hour before the show began.

9: Ben Rector

Ben Rector’s “The Old Friends Acoustic Tour” grabbed a spot on the top 10 when he and Cody Fry performed for 3,229 people on March 7, 2020. Rector’s biggest hit, “Brand New,” peaked at Number 6 on the Billboard Adult Top 40.

It would be the school’s last concert in the John W. Hart Building for over two years, as COVID-19 moved classes online and the auditorium closed for construction.

10: Much Ado About Nothing

“Much Ado About Nothing,” a Shakespeare comedy about two opposite romances, sold 2,881 tickets across its two-week run in October 2022.

“There (was) a lot of tension and love-hate relationships and people who try to sabotage certain things,” said Andrew Sparks, a sophomore studying business management who played Benedick. “It’s super fun.”

Honorary Mention: Commencement

Graduation celebrations bring thousands of people to Rexburg at the end of each semester. The winter 2023 commencement drew 8,840 attendees, placing fourth on the all-time list.

Commencements from other semesters would also place fifth, six, eighth and tenth. Scroll removed them to keep variety in the results.