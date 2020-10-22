ADHD on campus

For Cassandra Beaumont, a junior studying Physics, going to school has not always been easy. She has a learning disability, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also known as ADHD.

Beaumont was diagnosed with ADHD in 2016. It was two years later when she discovered that it was a learning disability and that she could get accommodations for school. These accommodations help her with classes so she can keep up with her peers.

For Beaumont, the diagnosis helped her understand herself.

“Honestly, it made me feel a lot better. Because I really just thought that I was stupid, lazy, that I just wasn’t capable of succeeding like everybody else.”

She realized that there was something wrong when she kept failing her college classes and was falling asleep during lectures. Beaumont saw ads for the ADDitude magazine — a publication about ADHD and ADD — and read an article talking about common symptoms. She related to many of them. Beaumont went to the counseling center on campus to get tested and confirmed her suspicions.

For Beaumont, she compared having ADHD to moving a huge boulder in front of a heavy door. “Medication removes the Boulder, but the door is still really hard to open,” Beaumont said. Those without ADHD can open the door easily.

Beaumont explained how she wished that other students and teachers took ADHD and other learning disabilities seriously. She explains how it is hard to “just do it.” She often has to spend hours mentally preparing to do a task.

To those on campus without a learning disability, Beaumont has this advice.

“Even though I’m not getting the work done, because I have a hard time getting work done, and I’m not prepared, doesn’t mean that I’m not passionate about what I’m studying. I’m not being lazy on purpose. I’m just having a hard time.”

For those needing assistance, please contact the BYU-I Counseling Center at 208-496-9370 or online.