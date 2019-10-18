Adults running on bouncy castles

Despite subfreezing temperatures and ice in the shadows, hundreds of runners showed up for the Great Inflatable Race on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Runners arrived in tutus of all colors as well as animal onesies.

Tonya Olivas, one of the race workers, said, “It’s fun to see how they get dressed and how crazy it is.”

One worker said that in the past, some participants ran wearing the inflatable dinosaur suits.

David Higginbotham, one of the participants, loved the idea of being able to run on toys that are usually reserved for children’s parties. “We’re big kids,” Higginbotham said with a smile on his face.

Runners took part for various reasons, usually for the fun of it, but one runner, Nicki Schwemmer did it for the exercise.

Schwemmer said, “We wanted to do a Spartan race and realized we’re too fat and out of shape, so this would be a good alternative.”

Though the full price to race is $75, and the sale price is about $30, one runner, Julie Hegstrom, said, “We love it, and it’s for a good cause. It’s worth every penny.”

There were some competitors at the race that ran it two years ago.

Diana Trapp, one of those runners, ran it alone her first time and advised, “Do it with a team, with friends … it’s so much better this year because I had my friends with me.”