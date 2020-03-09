Adventure is out there

From hiking to rafting and everything in between, outdoor adventures await.

The next lecture in the Adventure Series is on March 11 from 6-8 p.m. Devin Gardner, a junior studying biology, will be presenting on Recreating Outdoors as Women.

“I’ll be talking about how girls don’t need to feel like they can’t do any of the activities,” Gardner said. “Girls can do anything— rock climbing, rafting, backpacking, etc. — I’m just showing how I did it in my life, what I have done and how others can get into it.”

The presentation will feature the history of women in the outdoors and how more women can get involved in adventuring.

Morris Christensen, the Outdoor Activities advisor, wants others to know that even though a lot of outdoor activities have been geared toward men, they are for women as well.

“From what I have observed, most women feel like outdoor adventure is outside their comfort zone and not a possibility, that they can’t do it,” Christensen said.

Megan Parker, a senior studying finance, said that she often feels trapped when she is inside

“Being in nature helps me appreciate my spirituality and draw closer to God’s creations,” Parker said.

Crystal Petersen, a senior studying art education, loves rock climbing, hiking and other outdoor activities. She said that it is difficult for women to get involved if they have never done it before.

“It can be intimidating and there needs to be more beginner level things to do,” Petersen said. “It’s something I can have as a long term hobby and a way I can find friends.”

Gardner said men are welcome to attend too and learn about the history of women in the outdoors.

“I just want them to see how they can have a cool and meaningful experience and open their eyes to what’s possible in the outdoors,” Gardner said.