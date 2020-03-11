Adventuring like a girl

After two seminars, adventuring in Rexburg should be more than easy. Yet, it can still be difficult for women to find opportunities to challenge themselves.

The conclusion of the Adventure Series: Outdoor Activities for Women will take place on March 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the MC Little Theater.

According to the University’s master calendar, “Adventure isn’t just for men, there is lots of room for women.”

At this seminar, attendees can learn the history of some of the most influential women that made adventuring universal, as well as ways to adventure with all your best gals.

“I’m excited to talk about some of the cool people that are in it,” said Devin Gardner, a junior studying biology and the speaker in the workshop. “A lot of women who do things in history are kind of out there and are not your typical people, but even still, maybe they’re not the most normal, they still open the door for all the other women to start doing it too.”

Gardner is very excited to speak about Georgie White, a spunky and rebellious white water rafting guide that exploded the excitement of rafting. According to White Water History, White was the type of woman that if you told her pioneers are often painted as rebels, she would smile, wink, raise her drink and say, ‘That’s just the way we like it.’

The coordinators hope every woman can learn to be as influential in outdoor recreation as the women they feature.

“I want them to see how they can have a meaningful experience and open their eyes to what is possible in the outdoors,” Gardner said.

Though this seminar is intended for women, men are more than welcome.

Women can learn about opportunities to do more outside, whether it be rock climbing, white water rafting or backpacking.

“Girls can do it,” said Natalie Williams, a freshman studying music planning to attend the seminar.