Adventuring together

On Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., Outdoor Activities will be holding a lecture that will teach couples to get outside. This is their second lecture in the Adventure Series.

Morris Christensen, an Outdoor Activities adviser said that this event will help strengthen couples and their resolve to be outside.

Some students also feel like it is important to go outdoors with those they love.

“It’s important to know how people will react in certain situations,” said Afton Milliman, a freshman studying biology. “And if you are sitting at home you never will know how they will react.”

The lecture will be presented by Kimmie and Justin Smith. They will discuss what outdoor recreation means to them and how they keep that alive in their marriage.

For any questions contact the Outdoor Recreation Office at (208) 496-7300 or email them at sports@byui.edu.