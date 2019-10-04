Advice for future computer science majors

Computer sciences ranks third on the list of “Hardest College Majors for the Brave,” according to custom-writing.org. This can be intimidating for students looking into this major, but some current students have advice to prospectives.

Robby James Breidenbaugh, a junior studying computer science, provided some advice and insight to students considering the major.

“I was originally an accounting major,” Breidenbaugh said. “I took CS101 because my dad is an IT guy, so I thought I might be interested in it if it’s what he does. I found it so fascinating that I could make anything I wanted to. The only thing that limits me is me, not the computer.”

Breidenbaugh suggests that students take CS124, Introduction to Software Development. In this class, students learn C++, one of the programming languages.

“If you start out with a more difficult language, it’s much easier to transition to the more commonly used languages out there today,” Breidenbaugh said.

Breidenbaugh also gave advice on how students can find success in their first classes and deal with the work.

“Have an open mind,” he said. “Be prepared to Google things and learn on your own. You get a big high when everything works the way you want it to. If that good feeling isn’t enough to satisfy you, this major probably isn’t for you.”

For those interested in computer science, students can find more information on the BYU-Idaho course catalog. It contains course descriptions for the classes computer science majors will need to take.

Crescencio Sosa Elivar, a freshman studying computer information technology, also gave some advice. “Make sure this what you really want to do. It’s not easy, but it is rewarding.”