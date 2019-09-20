Advice from the College of Language and Letters

Abbey Tena, a senior studying English, advised those thinking about majoring in English to be prepared for a lot of reading, writing and critical thinking.

“My first semester, I just loved all the classes,” Tena said. “(But) be familiar with your degree audit … and don’t take two (literature) classes in one semester.”

Armando Pena is a junior majoring in international studies and minoring in TESOL, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

“Just being exposed to a lot of cultures … that has been the best experience,” Pena said.

Pena assures students that although international studies comes with studying economics, math and geography, in the end, it is rewarding. He prompted students to consider what they love most when choosing what to study.

Bennett Wallace, a freshman studying political science, loved that his classes include discussions. Wallace said he has already learned a lot in his political science classes and greatly appreciates the classroom dynamics. Wallace advised students thinking about studying political science to be prepared to read. He said the major is a good fit for those to enjoy reading, discussing and thinking critically.

Brynn Keel is a senior studying public policy and administration, a new major within the Political Science Department. When Keel switched from the political science major to her current one, she realized that a lot of her credits were transferable.

Keel advises students to talk to the department head to avoid taking unnecessary classes or repeating them when they change majors. Keel plans to work for the state department and become a foreign service officer after graduation.