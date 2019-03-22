Afuego comes to Idaho

Sharing is caring!











Afuego Idaho, a dance club originally known as Afuego Friday in Utah, is expanding to Rexburg, and will have its opening night on March 22 at The Atrium from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Luis Castro, owner of Afuego Idaho and D.J., said, “We had a lot of people of Rexburg that visit the Provo event and asked us to bring it to Rexburg. This has been going on for a year.”

After deciding to bring Afuego Friday to Rexburg and rebranding as Afuego Idaho, Castro found a venue that would host the dance, but it was not an easy task.

The Rexburg event will be comparably smaller in size than the Provo event, but Castro hopes it will bring something new and different to the entertainment scene.

“We are testing the waters, but we are coming to Rexburg to stay.”

Afuego Idaho will feature local D.J.s and two dance floors; the main room will play Latin music and the backroom will play hip hop.

There is no strict dress code but Castro advises people to dress to impress.

“It’s pretty relaxed, but don’t be a bum. If you go dancing we want you to find dates and socialize, so dress to impress.”

Castro started Afuego Friday six years ago with the idea to stick to his personal concept; a nonalcoholic, nonsmoking dance event.

“I was involved in a few attempts to try to revive the nonsmoking and nonalcoholic markets, but not many are interested in that. People said things like, ‘If there is no alcohol, no one is gonna come.’ That’s not true,” Castro said.

Anny Contreras, a sophomore studying health science, began going to Afuego Friday in Utah and was there every week. She became one of the promoters for the event.

“What I like the most is that you don’t need to know how to dance, you just have to be willing to have fun,” Contreras said.

The idea is to bring the same kind of event to the Rexburg community to allow more people to experience all sorts of social dancing.

For now, Castro said Latin and hip hop will be the main dance events he will be bringing to Rexburg but other concepts are also underway.

For more information visit Afuego Idaho’s Webpage or Facebook page.