Alternative rock popular in Idaho

Written by Victoria Onorato

Alternative rock encapsulates tons of different types of music. From bands like Nirvana and The Red Hot Chili Peppers to bands like Blink-182 and Waterparks, it covers a lot of ground.

And it’s very popular in Idaho.

The Web tool Google Trends showed that searches for alternative rock are more popular in Idaho than all but one state in the U.S.

Google Trends shows that Arkansas is the leading state of this type of music — with an index of 100 on the relative search scale.

Idaho trails Arkansas by 17, being the second-biggest state in relative search frequency of this term in the entire United States.