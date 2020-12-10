Amanda Kingsford teaches students to trust in Heavenly Father

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Amanda Kingsford, BYU-Idaho’s online hiring coordinator, spoke at the weekly devotional.

Her address focused mainly on trust. She started by affirming a few situations for which she has trust: that Rexburg will have a white Christmas, that she will survive a rollercoaster ride and, humorously, that her daughter will return her clothing after dressing up for nerd day.

“Confidence in our Heavenly Father is a special relationship of trust, requiring continual connection with Him,” said Kingsford.

Then Kingsford shared a quote from True to the Faith.”

“When you trust in the Father and the Son, you are confident that they love you perfectly, they want you to be and that they will help you grow spiritually,” she read.

After that, she shared the story of the Stripling Warriors, who had “unlimited trust” which yielded “miracles” in their lives, like total victory over a massive Lamanite army.

Kingsford then listed four spiritual gifts that help to “reinforce” our trust in Him: trust in the Savior’s light, trust the living prophets, trust the repentance process and trust God’s plan for you.

After stating the first gift, trusting in the Savior’s Light, Kingsford shared an anecdote in which she and a carful of fellow ward members found themselves caught in a blizzard in North Dakota one winter. She described a storm so severe, “it was as if white paper had been taped on every side of the window.” They eventually made out a pair of tail lights, which they followed home.

She likened this to following Christ’s light, which allows us to have “greater love and loyalty for Him.”

The next gift is to trust the living prophets. She challenged students to listen to one of President Nelson’s recent talks and ask themselves, “How well am I following the prophet’s invitations?” then “listen to the Spirit and choose something specific you would like to do with more precision.”

Kingston’s third gift was to trust the repentance process. She emphasized the importance of taking the sacrament to support the repentance process, especially in a time with limited access to the temple.

“When we utilize the gift of repentance, we feel assurance God can bring about great things,” Kingston said.

The fourth gift is trusting God’s plan for you.

Kingston asked students if they have ever followed a “spiritual confirmation” to make a choice, only to be assaulted by unforeseen difficulties on that path. She reminded students that the right path isn’t always easy by quoting Alma, who said to Helaman:

“Counsel with the Lord in all thy doings, and he will direct thee for good.”

Kingston acknowledged that it has been a difficult semester and cited potential challenges faced by students ranging from rigorous classes to new jobs to the pursuit of staying healthy in a pandemic.

However, she shared the wisdom of an unnamed friend who said, “You can have a really hard year, and still have a really great life.”

Kingston encouraged students to keep an eternal perspective.

“There are abundant blessings when we place our confidence in God continually,” Kingston said. “Just as I trusted a light one turbulent day, you can trust unwaveringly in the Savior’s light through His perfect character and atoning sacrifice.”

The full devotional can be found here.