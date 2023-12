After the United States declared war on Japan in 1941, 13,000 people of Japanese descent were imprisoned at the Minidoka Relocation Center in southern Idaho.

While this tragic story is familiar to most who have studied American history, few know that decades prior, hundreds of Japanese settled in Eastern Idaho to farm. At its height, this community of nearly 1,000 people were spread out between St. Anthony and Pocatello.

There are no memorials and no museums. These are their stories.

View the full PDF here.