On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., American Film Institute students are teaching a Zoom writing workshop titled, “How to Make Writing Your Career.”

Grace Hansen studied journalism at BYU-Idaho and has written for Scroll, the Post Register and East Idaho News.

Hansen graduated from law school, interned for the international environmental journalism nonprofit Mongabay, worked as a prosecutor for a year and a half and then taught high school for three years.

During this time, she continued to write fiction and screenplays, eventually being accepted into the American Film Institute.

Ysabeaux Ng studied film at BYU and worked as a writer’s assistant, director, writer and director of photography.

Ng is studying screenwriting and she focuses on East Asian immigrant diaspora in her work.

During the workshop, she hopes to share the film that got her into the American Film Institute, “Faded Yellow,” the story of a Chinese American daughter and father navigating the preservation of their culture and relationship amidst a new Western culture and religion.

“We also are only a couple of years ahead of anybody who’s wanted to pursue a career in narrative storytelling,” Ng said. “But what I can give you guys is a sincere and genuine and really beautiful, from my perspective, connection between my faith and the career I’ve chosen.”

In the workshop, Hansen and Ng will focus on the basic elements of a story, their differing journeys and the varying opportunities available to undergrad students within communication.

“We’re gonna just talk about … how you can, kind of, effectively take the skill set that you pull from the one experience and use it to kind of create leverage for the next experience,” Hansen said.

The workshop’s Zoom address is 208-201-6024.

This class is the last of three workshops presented by the Communication department this winter semester.

Communication department faculty member Lane Williams taught the first writing workshop titled “Let’s be Parallel.”

Stephen Henderson, another Communication faculty member, taught the second, titled, “Making Facts Dance.”