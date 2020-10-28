America’s second safest college town has city council meeting

The Rexburg City Council met on Oct. 21 to discuss budgets, roads and the consent calendar but focused on the town’s COVID-19 cases.

The meeting began with the floor open for public comment. Rachel Woolery, a Rexburg resident, expressed concerns over a lack of compliance with the mask mandate. She suggested the police enforce consequences.

After public comment, Mayor Jerry Merrill shared that Safewise named Rexburg the second safest college town in the U.S.

Council members shared their liaison assignments. According to Rexburg’s Cultural Art Director Jed Platt, the Romance Theater lobby should be completed by Thanksgiving, and plans for a drive–by pumpkin parade were shared. Staff reports followed the discussion.

One item discussed was the budget adjustment for Broadband/Fiber Action Item. The Broadband/Fiber Action involves a possible new network for the city.

“I just fully support this,” said Bryanna Johnson, a City Council Member. “I feel like we have to show that we’re looking forward to the future and this is the future. I think we’re a little behind in it so any efforts we can do to promote this, I think it’s wise on our parts.”

The council members then reviewed a number of ordinances and the items to be approved without individual motions which made up the consent calendar.