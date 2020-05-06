Amid coronavirus confusion, BYU-Idaho student runs for Idaho State Senate

Many students at BYU-Idaho strive to finish their degree as quickly as they can to move onto their career, following a pattern popular among college students. Jacob Householder, a senior studying financial economics, has taken a different approach to the way he faces earning his degree.

“There’s two ways to approach school; you can either fit life around school, or you can fit school around life,” Householder said. “Most people fit life around school, and they commit to knocking out their degree, and, you know, eight semesters over three years here, and they just want to blow right through it and hurry and get to their careers.”

Over the years that he has been a student at BYU-I, Householder has striven to fill his time with work experience that can enhance his career while he is still in school. Recently, this attempt has led him to run for Idaho State Senate.

This campaign is something that came as a surprise to Householder because he said he never saw himself as a politician. His path to where he is now started when he began teaching classes, workshops, seminars and conferences in the community about the Constitution. This has been the ideal for him, as his hopes have always been to teach in the community.

Throughout his years striving to educate the local residents he said he has been approached many times by individuals hoping he would run for office.

“I’ve always told them that I had no interest in being a politician,” Householder said. “I said that I felt like I could do a lot more good by mentoring and educating politicians and then letting them go to the Capitol and do the dirty work and, you know, go through all of the mess of politics.”

Householder says that he is currently in his “dream career” and didn’t want to leave that. However, after about a year of resistance, he gave running for office another thought. He has come to the conclusion that embarking on this campaign and spending some time in office can help him in the long run.

“I believe that through putting in some time in the legislature, I can become more influential in the education work that I plan on doing for the rest of my life, so it’s kind of a stepping stone,” Householder said. “I don’t have any interest in being a career politician, but it is going to teach me a lot about the reality of the political process so that pragmatism can inform my idealism.”

Householder said that the unique circumstances of the coronavirus have provided some challenges to how he would have liked to run his campaign. However, he said it has been a great learning experience overall.

“What I’ve learned the most so far from campaigning would be where idealism meets pragmatism, and how to talk about issues with the people in a way that resonates with the things that truly matter to them,” Householder said.

The exciting, challenging and educational experiences Householder has seen through this campaign have all played a role in where he is now. He said that he knows that for him, this way of approaching school in taking it little by little while also improving and enhancing his resume through work experience, is the best.

“That’s not the right path for everybody but it’s definitely been the right path for me,” Householder said. “And so campaigning has kind of just been a new shade of work experience, but it hasn’t changed very much about how I engage in my education as a student, because for four years I’ve been in the workforce.”