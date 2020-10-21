The southern end of BYU-Idaho’s campus, past the Thomas E. Ricks Building, holds something that one does not typically see on a college campus: an apple orchard.

The apples are 50 cents a pound and are available for anyone to pick.

Many have found the apple orchard to be a good place for a date, including BYU-Idaho students Koben Hill and Denisse Fonseca-Hill.

The Hills were recently married and went to the orchard while they were just dating.

“It was really fun to go and not having to worry about what was good, what was bad, I could just go and pick whatever I wanted,” said Fonseca-Hill

Hill explained that he liked that the ladders in the orchard so that you could climb up into the trees to pick the apples, making it possible to reach the ones higher in the trees.

“(The apples) are fresh, they’re juicy because you picked them right off the tree,” Hill said. Next to the orchard is a small maze of gardens and plant beds that are used by the Horticulture Department for research and classes. However, students enjoy the plants and flowers.

The orchards were planted in the year 1980, according to the Apple Orchard Museum Website.

The site also explains that there are over 120 different kinds of apple trees, and they were brought in from all over the world. It goes on to say that along with the apples, there are other kinds of fruit trees, including cherries, peaches and several others.

There is latticework, stonework, and shrubbery within the gardens, that have various vines and flowers growing around them.

The Orchard on campus is a place for students to relax, and to have some fun. It will continue providing its service for years to come.