An entire Cherry Orchard coming to the BYU-Idaho’s stage

Every semester, the BYU-Idaho’s Theatre Department puts on two shows. This semester’s second show, The Cherry Orchard, will run from the 18 to 21 and 24 to 28 in March.

It will be held in the Black Box Theatre at the Eliza R. Snow Center. Admissions are $3 with an I-card and $6 for the general public.

This play was written by the Russian playwright Anton Chekov in 1904. It follows an aristocratic Russian landowner and her struggle to maintain her family’s status at the turn of the 20th century.

Richard Clifford, a faculty member in the Visual and Performing Arts Department, is directing the production. The show is a modern European play and was chosen by a committee of faculty members. Conceptualization started a year in advance and casting took place at the end of the fall semester.

“I like the real humanity of the characters,” Clifford said. “They’re very real in the way that they’ve been written. I think that that’s a great challenge for the actors to portray … layered deep characters.”

Clifford said the best part of the experience is the collaborative nature of the show with the performers and production team.

For more information visit the College of Performing and Visual Arts website.