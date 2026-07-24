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“Sakura Matsuri” brings student designs to the runway

by Addy Dyer | Jul 23, 2026 | Campus Events | 0 comments

A model walks down an outdoor runway wearing a pink and white ball gown beneath hanging white lanterns at the BYU-Idaho fashion show.
A model showcases a pink ball gown during the BYU-Idaho Apparel and Design Department's "Sakura Matsuri" fashion show on July 18. Image Credit: Addy Dyer

The BYU-Idaho Apparel and Design Department transformed the outdoor amphitheater into "Sakura Matsuri" on July 18, celebrating student creativity through fashion.

Inspired by Japanese cherry blossom festivals, the show featured garments designed by apparel students in a variety of specialty courses. Models brought each collection to life, showcasing everything from historically inspired gowns to modern dresses and outerwear.

Friends, family and students gathered to enjoy the outdoor event while supporting the designers' months of hard work. The fashion show highlighted craftsmanship, creativity and confidence, giving attendees an opportunity to experience student fashion in a memorable setting.

A model poses on an outdoor runway wearing a pink gingham dress with white shoes.
A model presents a vintage-inspired pink gingham dress during the outdoor fashion show. Image credit: Addy Dyer
A smiling model poses on the runway wearing a light blue satin dress with decorative buttons.
A model displays a blue satin dress designed by a BYU-Idaho apparel student. Image credit: Addy Dyer
Two models stand back-to-back on the runway wearing patterned quilted jackets.
Two models showcase quilted outerwear during the BYU-Idaho fashion show. Image credit: Addy Dyer
A model stands beneath white lanterns wearing a white dress with black trim on an outdoor runway.
A model presents a black-and-white dress as part of the student fashion showcase. Image credit: Addy Dyer
A child in a red coat walks hand in hand with an older participant dressed in black on an outdoor runway.
A child and model walk the runway together, drawing smiles from the audience during the fashion show. Image credit: Addy Dyer
A model wearing a tan shirt and dark apron-style dress flexes on the outdoor runway while audience members watch.
A model wears workwear-inspired outfit during the "Sakura Matsuri" fashion show. Image credit: Addy Dyer

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