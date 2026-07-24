“Sakura Matsuri” brings student designs to the runway

The BYU-Idaho Apparel and Design Department transformed the outdoor amphitheater into "Sakura Matsuri" on July 18, celebrating student creativity through fashion.
Inspired by Japanese cherry blossom festivals, the show featured garments designed by apparel students in a variety of specialty courses. Models brought each collection to life, showcasing everything from historically inspired gowns to modern dresses and outerwear.
Friends, family and students gathered to enjoy the outdoor event while supporting the designers' months of hard work. The fashion show highlighted craftsmanship, creativity and confidence, giving attendees an opportunity to experience student fashion in a memorable setting.
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