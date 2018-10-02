C.S. Lewis once said, “History isn’t just the story of bad people doing bad things. It’s quite as much a story of people trying to do good things. But somehow, something goes wrong.”

BYU-Idaho will perform “An Evening with C.S. Lewis” in the Snow Drama Theater, a one-man performance comes from the life of the English author Clive Staples Lewis by actor David Payne.

C.S. Lewis is known for his writings such as The Screwtape Letters, The Great Divorce and The Chronicles of Narnia and for including Christian elements in his stories and has been quoted by many general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Payne has been known for his portrayal of the author and his knowledge of Lewis’ writings. He was born in London and has been perfecting his portrayal of C.S. Lewis since 1996, according to risingimage.com.

The performance will be set in the later years of C.S. Lewis’s life where he talks to authors that have gone to his home to receive advice and wisdom. It will cover topics that were based off questions people had about C.S. Lewis.

According to risingimage.com, Payne saw an advertisement for a production in Tennessee hoping for a minor part but because of his accent and his amazing performance, he landed the part of C.S Lewis.

“An Evening with C.S Lewis is going to be a fun event for students to attend, said Malarie Hahn, Center Stage director. “We don’t have a ton of performances like this that come to campus very often, so it will be really exciting to see! The performance is done by an actor who portrays fascinating insights from the life of C.S Lewis. It will be funny and heart felt as he tells different stories from his life. We’ve already had a lot of students show interest in this event, and we are expecting a good turn out each night! If you haven’t gotten tickets yet, you should definitely get them soon!”

Performances will be on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Drama Theater. Tickets will be $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-I students.