An exhibit for a personalized experience with the Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon exhibit opened to the public on May 2. This exhibit is located on the second floor of the David O. McKay Library and will remain open throughout the Spring semester.

The Book of Mormon exhibit provides a unique opportunity to learn about the history and different versions of the Book of Mormon. This exhibit not only displays rare editions of the Book of Mormon but also allows visitors to make it more personal.

According to 1 Nephi 10:19, “For he that diligently seeketh shall find; and the mysteries of God shall be unfolded unto them, by the power of the Holy Ghost, as well in these times as in times of old, and as well in times of old as in times to come.”