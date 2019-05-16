An exhibit for a personalized experience with the Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon exhibit opened to the public on May 2. This exhibit is located on the second floor of the David O. McKay Library and will remain open throughout the Spring semester.
The Book of Mormon exhibit provides a unique opportunity to learn about the history and different versions of the Book of Mormon. This exhibit not only displays rare editions of the Book of Mormon but also allows visitors to make it more personal.
According to 1 Nephi 10:19, “For he that diligently seeketh shall find; and the mysteries of God shall be unfolded unto them, by the power of the Holy Ghost, as well in these times as in times of old, and as well in times of old as in times to come.”
Sam Richardson, a senior studying communication and the organizer of the exhibit, started planning this project in February.
“It is an awesome subject,” Richardson said. “It is something applicable to all of us.”
When pondering and reading the Book of Mormon, readers are encouraged by the exhibit to make their scripture study personalized and meaningful.
“We wanted to get BYU-I students to write out the entire Book of Mormon… in their language, whether it is Korean, Chinese, Spanish… and record their voice,” Richardson said. There is a TV in the exhibit showing these recordings and writings.
Adam Luke, a librarian in the McKay Library who specializes in archives, helped make this exhibit possible. He ordered different collections for the exhibit months prior. As an undergraduate who studied history, Luke is passionate about working with archives.
Luke thought this exhibit would be fun and exciting, where they would display new and interesting ways that people read and state or reimagine the text.
“I thought that it would be a nice way to do it and see how we engage with it today. We have a typical Book of Mormon stories where we just read our scriptures,” said Luke. “I thought, we read scriptures in multiple ways from print to digital to audio to comic books, things like that.”
There are unique copies of the Book of Mormon in the exhibit displayed, so visitors can interact with the texts. Visitors are able to record and write their own version of scriptures.
“There is more than the blue covers of the Book of Mormon,” Luke said. “There are some that look like gold plates… readers additions.”
Besides different versions of the Book of Mormon, there are also books on display which give thoughts and interpretations on the sacred text.
Mark Bennion, chair of the English Department, has his book on display— Mashike Maryna Lisin. Bennion wrote poetry on his thoughts and feelings about the Book of Mormon. He gave a speech at the grand opening and challenged others to make scripture study passionate and not simply mark it off like a checklist.
Enjoyed this article. I enjoy sharing the scriptures through the comic stories with my grandchildren. They love the cartoon characters which are colorful and vibrant and expressive!