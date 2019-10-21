An expat in Paris: Stories of a BYU-Idaho student abroad

Welcome to my first international article, my name is Chloe Naylor and I am a sophomore at BYU-Idaho. I was born and raised in southern California along with my three siblings. My family moved to Eagle, Idaho in the summer of 2018.

Not long after moving to Idaho, a job opportunity for my dad arose. After much prayerful thought and fasting, my family and I found ourselves moving to Paris in August.

Our faith strengthened my family during our move to France. We now live in the cozy village of Noisy-le-Roi, which translates to “Noisy the King.” With a forest as our backyard and a small village to explore, my mornings consist of buying a baguette from the Boulangerie (bakery) and a trail run with my mom and my dog. During the rest of my day, I either study or work as a babysitter.

Once in a while, I take an Uber 40 minutes into the heart of Paris and explore different areas of thecity. The train and buses are also options. However, life here did not start off this smooth.

My family of six, our dog and 21 suitcases loaded up on a plane. We took off and flew 10 hours to our new home. This was my first time traveling outside of the country and the experience felt so surreal; except for the long flight and jet lag, that felt very real.

Although sounding like the move of a lifetime, the struggles of moving and living in a new country happen. Originally, everything was going according to plan, but once our visa appointment was set back, we found ourselves pushing out the flight date by a month. My family had to arrange last-minute visa appointments which set everything back even though we had already packed up and rented out the house. This led to us living in different places for a month until our visas were ready.

On the day of the flight from Salt Lake City, we discovered that one of the passports sat in a box, packed away in Idaho. Several days later after retrieving the passport, we set foot in France.

The stakes were high for our family during this move; financially, geographically and mentally. My three siblings are all still in high school and middle school, making them the new kid, once again.

The move placed an incredible amount of stress on my parents for months. While deciding if moving was the right choice and with a hectic household full of stress, the gospel kept us afloat. We prayed daily, fasted and my parents visited the temple seeking guidance. I know that Heavenly Father blessed us and gave us the opportunity to grow.

Now, my family is closer than ever and I am so grateful for that. My siblings absolutely love their new school and friends while I have learned how to manage having many responsibilities at once. We have all grown closer to the Spirit. I know now that this move to France was the perfect thing for us to grow, proving that although Heavenly Father will guide us to the right destination, it does not mean the road there will be smooth.

Meal of the Week

My first taste of real French food was a three-course meal that I got with my dad while in the heart of Paris.

As a starter, I had a small side salad with balsamic vinegar and tomatoes, paired with a smoked truckle of Brie cheese. The truckle, completely melted inside, came with a maple syrup infusion that completed the flavor of sweet and salty.

For the main course, I had a slice of smoked salmon garnished with lemon and rosemary and a sideof buttery rice. I have yet to be disappointed with the fish in France, which is always high quality and fresh.

Lastly, my favorite dish was a perfectly torched crème brûlée with a light and fluffy consistency. I now find myself obsessed with this dessert and dieting in France is a no-go.