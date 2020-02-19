An Unscripted evening

As the audience clapped loudly, the cast ran up on stage. Unscripted was ready to perform even though they didn’t know what they were performing.

Unscripted is a comedy improv group here at BYU-Idaho. During their show, the audience gave different suggestions for the cast to perform for each of their games.

Wyatt Peterson, a freshman studying biology, loved the participation he had as an audience member.

“My favorite part was when they would ask for a suggestion, they would come up with an object and then an adjective,” Peterson said. “I really like that because then we were a part of it.”

Kira Prince, a senior majoring in theatre studies, enjoys doing improv with the group because of how close she is with the other Unscripted members.

“I feel like we are all really close; we’re all really good friends; we trust each other so it’s super easy to get up there because they got my back,” Prince said.

The group went on for almost two hours performing various improv games, some games were they act out random scenes and others where they have to guess the object. The audience continued to laugh and stay engaged as they went about the night.

Improv is not always easy for the members, which is a feeling shared by Braulio Ramos, a junior studying biology.

“It is super easy to create a sentence with that accent, but keeping it for the whole show it is a bit difficult,” Ramos said.

“There is always one point where I am laughing so hard I cry,” Prince said. “If that happens it’s a good night.”

“Tonight was not an exception,” said Prince.