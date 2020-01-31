Angela Cheng performs at BYU-Idaho

Angela Cheng performed a solo piano recital at BYU-Idaho on Jan. 29 from 7:30-9 p.m.

The Barrus Concert Hall was packed with faculty members, students and Rexburg community members, causing the concert to be delayed with people searching for seats in the performance hall.

“I have never heard any of these songs before but they are really pretty,” said Isabel Wright, a junior studying accounting. “She is really good at changing dynamics throughout the songs and I like what she has done so far.”

Some of the pieces performed at the concert included Sonata in C major, Hob. XVI: 50 by Franz Joseph Hayden, Sonata in A-flat major, Op. 110 by Ludwig van Beethoven and Nocturne in D-flat major, Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric François Chopin.

“I have heard a couple of these pieces before when I played them in orchestra in high school,” said Hannah DeKay, a freshman studying art. “The pieces make me visualize 18th century people in the springtime being happy.”

Cheng tours mainly in the United States and Canada. She makes regular guest appearances in different symphonies, including the Alabama, Annapolis, Colorado, Flint, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Saint Louis, San Diego, Syracuse and Utah symphonies.

In the 2020 season, Cheng will become an Artistic Partner of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. During this time she will perform three pieces: de Falla’s Nights in the Gardens of Spain, Clara Schumann’s concerto and Mozart’s 23rd piano concerto.

She will also perform with Pinchas Zukerman in the IRIS Chamber Orchestra where they will play Beethoven triple concerto and the Archduke trio. She has toured with Zukerman in the past for different concerts. They have performed in Europe and China as members of the Zukerman Chamber Players.

Cheng has received many medals and rewards for her work as a pianist. Some of the achievements include the gold medal of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Masters Competition and Medal of Excellence for outstanding interpretations of Mozart from the Mozarteum in Salzburg.

