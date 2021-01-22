Annie Buehner and Laura Pannhoff’s Virtual Sophomore Recital

Annie Buehner, a junior studying music, and Laura Pannhoff, a sophomore studying music, sang in their sophomore recital Jan. 12 in the Eliza R. Snow Recital Hall. They were accompanied by Beth Thayne, an alumna, and Caleb Lyons, a sophomore studying music.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mariah Wilcox, their vocal teacher, and David Olsen, the director of vocal studies, were the only live audience members. However, the event was broadcast through BYU-I’s website, allowing other friends and family members to attend virtually.

The genres of songs differed, ranging from choral and classical music to musical theatre. This showcased their mastery of different singing styles and techniques.

“Overall, I felt really good about it,” Buehner said. “It was a great performing experience for me as well, to be in that recital hall by myself. I really enjoyed it.”

Buehner chose to study music because it is one of her biggest passions in life.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself through music,” Buehner said. “It’s like another appendage of my body. I don’t know what my life would be like without it. I feel very comfortable and confident dedicating my life to it.”

Pannhoff also shares a passion for music.

“There is just something about the expression behind it,“ Pannhoff said. “It feels really good. I think that it speaks differently than regular speech does. It is a chance to put all worries behind and focus on the music at the moment.”

Though she said she felt nervous thinking of the people back home who were watching her, Pannhoff described those nerves as a good thing.

“It’s really great to put yourself out there and do something that you are uncomfortable with,” Pannhoff said. “Once you do it, you feel so much better.”