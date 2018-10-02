Annual Public Safety Report shows overall increase in reported crimes

In accordance with federal law, the BYU-Idaho Public Safety Department has released the 2018 Annual Security and Fire Report.

To produce the report, the Public Safety Department collaborates with several departments and agencies on campus such as the Dean of Students, Title IX Office, Honor Code Office, Campus Security Authorities and local police agencies.

The 2018 report gives statistics of campus crime for the years 2017, 2016 and 2015. The report is also accompanied by security policy statements.

In 2017, there were seven reported cases of rape — a 133 percent increase from 2016, according to the report, rape is “the penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.”

There were seven reported cases of fondling or, “the touching of the private parts of another person for the purpose of sexual gratification without the consent of the victim,” in 2017 which is no change from the year of 2016, according to the report.

BYU-Idaho had two incidents of aggravated assault, five motor vehicle thefts, two incidents of domestic violence and 12 burglaries.

Incidents of crime resulting in arrest included drug and liquor law violations. A total of 19 persons were arrested in 2017 for the possession or use of drugs. This is a 171 percent increase from previous years.There were no reports of murder, manslaughter, incest, statutory rape, robbery, stalking or weapons.

The report also contains data on approved housing complexes’ fire safety reports, including reported cooking fires. The most extensive was an unintentional fire originating from stove at La Jolla, causing an estimated $30,000 in damages.

To help lower the incidents of sexual assault on campus, the Public Safety office encourages all students and employees to view four training modules developed to address issues of sexual misconduct at BYU-I.

BYU-I also encourages students, employees and guest to report crimes and emergencies to the Public Safety Office by calling (208)-496-3000, or in person in Kimball 150.

Officials from BYU-I had no comment on the increase in reported crimes or the report.

A paper copy of the report may be obtained in person or by mail at BYU-Idaho Public Safety, 150 Kimball, Rexburg, ID, 83460-1630. The full report is also available as a downloadable PDF here.