The annular solar eclipse will happen on Saturday starting at 9:08 a.m. and ending by noon. The ring of fire will occur at around 10:28 a.m.

The solar eclipse will be seen throughout North and South America, although some parts will see it more fully than others.

According to NASA, prime spots to observe the annular eclipse in the United States will be in the southwestern area, including the states of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas.

Although not complete, Idaho residents can still see the eclipse which will reach 80 percent at maximum obscuration.

An eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun perfectly, limiting the light that gets through but leaving a visible “ring” of light.

Although the next annular solar eclipse visible from the U.S. won’t be until 2046, a total solar eclipse will be seen on April 8, 2024.

Viewers are encouraged to wear eye protection since UV rays can have permanent effects on eyesight.

To learn more about the solar eclipse, visit the NASA website.