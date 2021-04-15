Amid a paint-fume-filled room in the Jacob Spori Building stands Zachariah Power, a senior majoring in art. Power is the creator of the nostalgic painting “Euphoria” hanging in the Spori Art Gallery.

“Ever since I was a little kid, whenever someone would ask me about my happy place, it has always been on the beach,” Power said. “Every time I close my eyes and imagine the place I want to be, it’s the warm sand between my toes and in that sunshine.”

Aaron Morris, a senior studying biochemistry, was struck with joyful memories as he gazed at the painting.

“It reminds of home,” Morris said. “I’ve been to the beach a lot. It reminds me of the beach I’ve been to by my house. They are good memories.”

Originally, Power was a physics major. He found his love for art as he doodled during any spare moment he had between the mass of math and science classes. He quickly questioned his decision to be a physics major and decided to change to art.

“It is my escape from the world,” Power explained. “It was always my childhood dream to be a painter. I wanted to put stuff in a gallery. I took classes the first semester as an art major, and I fell in love with it. It has always been a way for me to unwind and let go.”

Power has used beaches as the theme of many of his paintings throughout his time as a student at BYU-Idaho.

“The reason why I paint beaches is because I want people to relax, settle down and take a moment to just be taken away from it all,” Power said.

He hopes to continue submitting work to galleries as his future in art progresses.

“Every time I tell somebody that I’m an artist, they always say they could never draw or be an artist,” Power said. “I just want to say that anyone can be an artist. We’re all children of God. Anyone can be an artist.”