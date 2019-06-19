Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary lands at BYU-I Planetarium

On September 12, 1962, President John F. Kennedy told Americans they would have a man on the moon.

Almost seven years later, Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, and the 50th anniversary of this occasion takes place this upcoming month.

Stephen McNeil, the BYU-Idaho planetarium director, said this moment not only changed society but also the way people approach science.

“It showed that when we all have a vision and work together, we can accomplish something great,” McNeil said.

Natalie Macbeth, an administrative assistant in the Design and Construction Management Department, said the Apollo 11 landing proves the human race can accomplish things that were previously thought of as impossible.

“We can build on our past and accomplish some pretty incredible things,” Macbeth said. “It gives a lot of people hope.”

BYU-I will celebrate the 50th Anniversary by showing two feature films at the planetarium.

“CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story” will play throughout June every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $2 per person.

The second video, “Dawn of the Space Age,” will show in July. It expounds on the race America had with Russia to reach the moon first. Showings will also be every Thursday at 7:00 p.m but with free admission.

The planetarium is located in the George S. Romney Science Building. All students are encouraged by McNeil to see the displays for themselves and learn more about America’s history.