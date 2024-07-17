BYU-Idaho’s Apparel Design Program is hosting the end-of-semester fashion show at the McKay Quad Amphitheater on Saturday. This show will be an opportunity for apparel design students to display their work.

“It’s a way to show off what I’ve been doing all semester and (to) see the final product,” said Anais Campos, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies and illustration. “I am on the committee and we’ve been planning the show all semester–organizing all the departments, talking to all the officials, getting all the paperwork done. So it’s just a chance for me to push myself and see how much I can do in a semester and also show off my work.”

According to Campos, she has put about a month and around 30 hours into her design, along with the time spent planning the show with the committee.

“We focus on organizing the show, so it’s a lot of time, a lot of emails, a lot of documents, a lot of communication,” Campos said. “But for the average student that’s not planning the show, they put in hours and hours — maybe some blood — for the show, because they’re trying to sew a garment from scratch, and then they walk in what they’ve been making.”

One of those students, Kylee Rex, said that the work for the show has been long but rewarding.

“It’s been a long process. I’m specifically in a pattern-making class, so we’re learning how to make a pattern to make clothes, totally design it from scratch,” Rex said. “(It) kind of takes a lot of math and just figuring it out. I think it’s kind of fun. But then it’s really fulfilling because now I’m starting to see all those patterns that were on paper now come to life in an actual thing and I like that too.”

Rex is a sophomore studying apparel entrepreneurship. She started at Ensign College before transferring to BYU-I. According to Rex, apparel entrepreneurship was not originally part of the plan.

“I didn’t know that that’s what I wanted to do at first,” Rex said. “At first I signed up for the family and consumer science major, and then I learned about the apparel society and decided to do that because I thought that sewing was going to be a really useful skill and I wanted to know how to do it.”

According to Rex, her own work is a way for her to practice sewing and design.

“My goal eventually is I would like to be able to sew my own wedding dress someday,” Rex said. “And so I thought this would be a good opportunity to practice making a dress with similar things to see if I would want elements of that in a wedding dress. So I was playing around with some different ideas.”

The theme for the show is “Luna Maria.” It starts at 6:30 p.m. and food will be served. Campos recommends visitors bring a blanket, so they can sit on the grass.

“It’s just a good night to admire the work of students,” Campos said.

Tickets start at $6 in advance. For more information, visit the I-belong website.