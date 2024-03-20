The Apparel Design Program prepares to host the Winter 2024 Fashion Show with the theme, “That’s Amore,” on Saturday, March 30 in the Hart Auditorium.

The Winter 2024 Fashion Show will have live pre-show music, food prepared by food service students and exhibits from the students. The show will include articles of clothing created by the students in fashion design classes.

Abby Colemere, event chair and apparel design student, is in charge of ensuring everything is on track.

“There’s a lot of talent that the students have in the program,” Colemere said. “So when you come to the fashion show, you get to see the progress that everyone makes from the beginning classes through the semester.”

Colemere also said the winter show will include bridal designs and capstone projects for audience members to observe before and after the show.

Updates for the future apparel design events can be found on their Instagram and tickets for the event can be found on I-Belong.