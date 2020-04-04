April 2020 Saturday morning session: What you missed

The Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference began with a unique experience for the global community while tuning in. Each house is probably watching this biannual event through a screen. But for those that may have missed it, here are some main remarks from each speaker:

Hear Him

“We are to seek, in every way we can, to hear Jesus Christ who speaks to us through the power and ministering of the Holy Ghost,” said President Russell M. Nelson. General conference allows people to hear the words of God and Jesus Christ. It is the main purpose of this gathering, and we are invited to prayerfully listen to the spirit as each message brings us peace from our Savior.

Be courageous

President M. Russell Ballard recounts the example of Hyrum and Joseph Smith as they faced the angry mob at Liberty Jail. An excerpt from a letter Joseph Smith shared with the Latter-day Saints in 1844 before his death said, “Brethren (and sisters), shall we not go on in so great a cause? Go forward and not backward. Courage, brethren (and sisters); and on on to the victory!” For the 200th-year anniversary celebration, President Ballard invited us to be courageous.

Partake of the Atonement of Jesus Christ

Elder James R. Rasband of the Quorum of the Seventy invited Latter-day Saints to partake of the blessings of the Atonement of Jesus Christ while recalling the example of Alma the Younger who as President Boyd K Packer once taught, “The thought that rescued Alma … is this: Restoring what you cannot restore, healing the wound you cannot heal, fixing that which you broke and you cannot fix is the very purpose of the atonement of Christ.” This is a gift to all those who come unto Him and believe in Him because He wants to ensure a righteous judgment due to His love.

Make an effort

Sister Joy D. Jones, the Primary general president, directed her remarks to the women of the Church but her words can still resonate with all those who listen. After a short video clip of President Nelson interacting with some children, Sister Jones shares an important reminder. “The Lord loves effort and effort brings rewards. We keep practicing. We are always progressing as long as we are striving to follow the Lord.”

Turn to the Savior

Elder Neil L. Andersen said, “God powerfully and very personally assures each of us that He knows us and loves us, and that He is blessing us specifically and openly. Then, in our moments of difficulty, the Savior brings these experiences back into our minds.” Each spiritual experience we have is personal and unique, and it is a way for us to turn back to the Lord. To help us remember Him but also to remind us that He remembers and thinks of us.

Become one with Christ

Brother Douglas Dee Holmes, the first counselor of the Young Men general presidency, helped us remember the importance of the word of God, “The word of God is spiritual power. It is truth and light. It is how we hear Him! The word initiates and increases our faith in Christ and fuels within us a desire to become more like the Savior, that is to repent and walk the covenant path.” We are invited to listen to God to become more unified with His purpose — with the purpose of Jesus Christ and His Atonement — and to remind us that we are beloved children of a Heavenly Father.

Take upon us the name of Christ

President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency, said, “Faithful and brave disciples will fearlessly, humbly, and openly take upon them the name of Christ in their everyday lives.” In these latter days, through example, the Latter-day Saints will have the opportunity to share the gospel with everyone around the world through the gospel light and technology as we are personally experiencing.