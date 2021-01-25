April 2021 General Conference to be held virtually

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially announced it will be holding the upcoming April 2021 general conference virtually due to COVID-19.

According to the Church’s press release, “The April proceedings will mirror the October 2020 general conference: The broadcast will originate from the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square, only the speakers and their spouses for a given session will be present in the meeting, and the music will be pre-recorded from previous general conferences.”

The First Presidency of the Church wants to do their part to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,” the First Presidency said.

The April 2021 sessions will be accessible through the Latter-day Saints Channel, television, radio, Gospel Library and livestreamed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.